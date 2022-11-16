Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Bridget White, of Oriental, bought her lucky The Price is Right ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. After taxes, she took home $142,021.

Two of the four top The Price is Right prizes remain to be claimed.

In the fiscal year 2021, lottery funds raised $578,724 for education programs in Pamlico County.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.