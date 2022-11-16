Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off

The Price is Right ticket(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Bridget White, of Oriental, bought her lucky The Price is Right ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. After taxes, she took home $142,021.

Two of the four top The Price is Right prizes remain to be claimed.

In the fiscal year 2021, lottery funds raised $578,724 for education programs in Pamlico County.

