Man accused of throwing hammers during police chase still wanted

Malcolm Tyson, Jr.
Malcolm Tyson, Jr.(Grifton police/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Grifton police are hoping the public can help them track down a man they said threw hammers at them during a high-speed chase on Monday.

Malcolm Tyson, Jr. is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, and resisting a public officer.

The chase began around 11:00 a.m. Monday when Grifton police went to a home on Dawson Road for a ‘communicating threats’ call.

Chief Bryan Silva said Tyson was in his car in the driveway when they pulled up, and he took off.

The chief said the man started throwing out items from inside the car, including at least two hammers, at the pursuing officer. He said also tossed out were all kinds of electronic equipment, clothing, bottles, and blankets. Silva said the man kept slamming on his brakes, trying to wreck the pursuing officers.

It ended on Worthington Road just outside of Winterville when an officer performed a pit maneuver, forcing the car off the road. The man was last seen running into some nearby woods.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the Greenville man they should call Grifton police at 252-524-4161.

