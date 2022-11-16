KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect

Deputies say the crime happened Wednesday at the Speedway at Bells Fork.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week.

Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.

WITN is told that she is believed to have been driving a red Chevrolet car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

