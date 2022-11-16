Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Some clouds, but no rain Wednesday; Chilly days ahead

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front will zip off the coast Wednesday morning. Temperatures will dive into the 40s by sunrise with highs rebounding to around 60° under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures behind the weather system will dip well below average for November standards. Daytime highs Thursday through Monday will dip to the upper 40s/low 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s/low 30s. Widespread frost and freeze conditions will be possible each overnight through early next week.

Wednesday

Cloudy becoming partly sunny. High of 60. Wind NW 7-12

Thursday

Mostly sunny. High 49. Wind NW 10-15

Friday

Sunny skies. High of 50. Wind N 4-8

Saturday

Mostly sunny. High 52. Wind N 2-6

Sunday

Mostly sunny. High of 50. Wind NW 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.