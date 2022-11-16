House being offered for free has yet to sell

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - City officials are working to get the word out about a free home in one Eastern Carolina City.

The Historic Tisdale House on Broad Street is being offered for free to anyone who makes a proposal for the home.

The house has been part of the community since the early 1900s. Proposals to buy the house are due by Monday, November 21.

Previously, interested parties had to have control/ownership of their own lot.

But with the house still unsold, city officials recently proposed moving the house to a city-owned lot on Rhem Avenue, and reopened the opportunity for proposals last week. The new owner would purchase the lot and be responsible for all expenses involved with moving the house.

City officials say if the house is not relocated after Monday, then other options – including possible demolition – will have to be considered.

However, the city says it will exhaust every other option to preserve the historic landmark.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.