Havelock meth, heroin & fentanyl dealer gets 15 years

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years in prison for distributing five grams or more of meth and a quantity of fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says after his release, 43-year-old Kenneth Whitehead will face 5 years of supervised release.

WITN reported in October of last year that Havelock police had been investigating the sale of drugs in the area for months, and that anonymous tips from the public helped them arrest Whitehead.

Federal prosecutors say Whitehead was also caught because he sold drugs to confidential informants.

More information on this case can be found here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.