Greenville K9 dies after snake bite
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police officers are mourning the sudden loss of one of their K9 officers.
Pepper died after a snake bite last week, according to the police department.
He became a K9 officer three years ago after a donation from Diane Kulik, a member of their Police Community Relations Board.
“Pepper may have been small in stature but he was a feisty guy,” the police department said.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.