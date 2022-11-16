Greenville K9 dies after snake bite

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police officers are mourning the sudden loss of one of their K9 officers.

Pepper died after a snake bite last week, according to the police department.

He became a K9 officer three years ago after a donation from Diane Kulik, a member of their Police Community Relations Board.

“Pepper may have been small in stature but he was a feisty guy,” the police department said.

