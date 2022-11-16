Former Farmville Central star Smith named to Wooden Award Preseason watch list

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC State sophomore, and former Farmville Central star, Terquavion Smith named to the John Wooden Award preseason top 50 watch list.

Another one. ☑️@Tgetsbuckss23 named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List! #WPN pic.twitter.com/pE0M4QZE4Y — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) November 15, 2022

Smith is averaging 22.5 points per game so far this season. The Wooden Award goes to the MVP of men’s college basketball.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.