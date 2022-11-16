Former Farmville Central star Smith named to Wooden Award Preseason watch list

Terquavion averaging 22.5 PPG so far
Terquavion Smith considering heading to NBA Draft
Terquavion Smith considering heading to NBA Draft(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC State sophomore, and former Farmville Central star, Terquavion Smith named to the John Wooden Award preseason top 50 watch list.

Smith is averaging 22.5 points per game so far this season. The Wooden Award goes to the MVP of men’s college basketball.

