Elizabeth City police investigating homicide after man shot dead

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city are investigating after they say a man was shot dead Tuesday night.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says at about 10:43 p.m., officers responded to the area of Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street after a report came in about 5 gunshots.

Officers say once they arrived, they found 41-year-old Roderick White, who lived within the 800 block of Bunnells Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to Sentara Medical Center in Norfolk, Virginia, where he later died.

Police say this is an active investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call them at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

