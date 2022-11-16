ECU & MrBeast partner for content creation program

ECU J.Y. Joyner Library
ECU J.Y. Joyner Library(Ellie Davis/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University and YouTube personality MrBeast are partnering to educate content creators.

The university says the program they are working on will not focus on finding the next YouTube star, but rather train and credential employees who work for creator companies that produce content.

“The program will not require applicants to be currently enrolled as traditional four-year students at ECU and is expected to launch in six to 12 months,” ECU says.

WITN is told that because the creator industry is growing so rapidly, the need for a professionalized workforce is growing too.

“ECU has always stepped up to support our key partners in innovative ways and this new learner-centered strategy is designed to meet the educational needs of the creator economy at a critical moment in the evolution of this growing industry,” ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers said.

Updates on the program can be found here.

