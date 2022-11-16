Biden and first lady visiting Cherry Point on Monday

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in Eastern Carolina on Monday.

The White House said the Bidens will be at Cherry Point to participate in a Friendsgiving dinner with Marines and military families.

The visit is part of the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative.

Biden was last in North Carolina in April when he visited North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.

As a senator in 2008, Biden campaigned at East Carolina University as Barack Obama’s running mate. In 2009, as vice president, he visited Duplin County.

The White House said more information will be released on this month’s presidential visit.

