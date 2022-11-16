‘The Ballad of Baby Doe’ comes to Turnage Theater

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s nothing quite as romantic as an evening at the opera.

Luckily for Eastern Carolina, you don’t have to travel far to get that this weekend.

ECU Opera Theater presents ‘The Ballad of Baby Doe,’ which tells a true historic story of loyalty, longing, and love affairs.

Director Daniel Shirley says he understands that opera may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the story will connect audiences beyond the style of music.

The show opens at the Turnage Theater in Washington Friday at 7:30 p.m.

There is another performance scheduled for the same time on Saturday.

Visit this link for ticket sales.

