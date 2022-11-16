Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old boy in North Carolina

WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted 9-year-old boy in Wendell, North Carolina.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil. He is approximately 4-foot-7, 75 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen on Wednesday wearing a long sleeve black hoodie, black school backpack, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

The abductor is unknown. Stancil was last seen traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell.

Please call 911, or 919-796-3317, or *HP if you see him.

