POLICE: Man arrested after attacking & robbing store employee with tire repair tool

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a man was arrested on Friday after entering a store, attacking an employee with a tire repair tool, and then taking off with her purse.

Greenville Police spokesperson Kristen Hunter says it happened around 10 a.m. on Friday at the Duck Thru at 1900 SE Greenville Boulevard. According to Hunter, the employee was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening puncture wounds. Another employee tried to stop the attack, but was not injured.

WITN is told that a short time after, officers found a man matching the suspect’s description near Eastbrook Drive. This suspect, Tony Ward Jr. was detained and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted armed robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon.

