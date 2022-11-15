POLICE: Man arrested after attacking & robbing store employee with tire repair tool

Tony Ward Jr.
Tony Ward Jr.(Pitt County Detention Center)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a man was arrested on Friday after entering a store, attacking an employee with a tire repair tool, and then taking off with her purse.

Greenville Police spokesperson Kristen Hunter says it happened around 10 a.m. on Friday at the Duck Thru at 1900 SE Greenville Boulevard. According to Hunter, the employee was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening puncture wounds. Another employee tried to stop the attack, but was not injured.

WITN is told that a short time after, officers found a man matching the suspect’s description near Eastbrook Drive. This suspect, Tony Ward Jr. was detained and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted armed robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people died in the crash on U.S. 70.
Four people dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash
The high speed chase ended here on Worthington Road, just outside of Winterville.
CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers
Halifax County Sheriff's Office says Cierra Webb was found dead at a bonfire after a shooting....
Woman found dead, others injured after shooting at bonfire in Halifax County
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Trick-or-treater refills neighborhood candy bowl when he notices it's empty.
Viral trick-or-treater meets neighbor with a message

Latest News

Experts say prediabetes screenings are an important way to combat disease
Experts say prediabetes screenings are an important way to combat disease
Sign directs visitors to prediabetes testing event
Experts say prediabetes screenings are an important way to combat disease
Goldsboro man charged with drug & gun charges
Goldsboro police searching for missing man
Goldsboro police searching for missing man