New Bern Parks & Rec to debut new ice skating rink for holidays

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city’s holiday celebrations will soon include a new venue and activity.

New Bern Parks & Recreation has announced that a new ice skating rink will open for the first time on Friday, Nov. 25th from 1 to 6 p.m. at Union Point Park. The public is welcome to come out and skate.

WITN is told that the ice skating rink is not refrigerated and can be set up no matter the temperature outside.

The rink can accommodate 30-40 skaters at a time and parks & recreation staff say they will have skates available for rent in children and adult sizes on a first-come, first-serve basis. People can bring their own ice skates, but roller skates, in-line skates, and skateboards are not allowed.

New Bern says a liability waiver must be filled out and skating is offered in 45-minute sessions. The fee to skate for a session is $5.

The schedule for the ice skating rink during the holiday season is as follows:

Friday, November 25th, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

And other times to be announced (check the Parks & Recreation website & Facebook page)

