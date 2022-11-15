J.H. Rose High School to put on comedic murder mystery play

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose High School will put on the “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” by Billy St. John this week.

Showtimes include Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the J.H. Rose Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at the school’s website.

