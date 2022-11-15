Hertford County man gets nearly 10 years on drug & gun charges

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) - An Ahoskie man was sentenced on Tuesday to 9-3/4 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release for drug and gun charges he pled guilty to on August 10th of this year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Capone Ridley pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute powder and crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of that drug crime.

Federal prosecutors say that according to court evidence, on May 21, 2020, the Ahoskie Police Department got a call to Hill Street in Ahoskie regarding a domestic assault by Ridley. Officers said when they arrived, the victim was there, but Ridley had left.

WITN is told that the victim told officers Ridley had assaulted her after a fight about missing money and that she knew he had a gun. She allowed law enforcement to search the house, and as she was reviewing the consent form, Ridley called her, telling the victim on speakerphone not to let officers search the house. The victim told him it was too late.

Prosecutors say during the search, officers found a bag with nearly an ounce of a mixture of powder cocaine and cocaine base in the master bedroom. Furthermore, in a bathroom closet, officers found two bags with more than 3-1/2 ounces of powder cocaine, along with a Roman/Cugir Micro Draco 7.62mm pistol with a fully loaded barrel magazine. The victim told officers the drugs and gun belonged to Ridley.

