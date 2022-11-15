Greenville shutters red light camera program

(Robert Couse-Baker / CC BY 2.0 / Pixaby / MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic safety program here in the east is coming to an end today after Greenville City Council voted to discontinue it on November 7th.

Greenville’s red light camera program will no longer be in service after the state Court of Appeals ruled that not enough money from the program was going to the county school system.

State law says 90% of all fines must go to the school system, while Pitt County Schools got only 72% during a two-year period.

Starting today, the cameras will be deactivated, and no citations will be issued to drivers.

The cameras have been in use since 2017 and the city says that since their installation, car crashed at their intersections have decreased by 29 percent.

