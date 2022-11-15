Goldsboro police searching for missing man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 35-year-old Nicholas Ridley was last seen at Warm Body-Warm Soul help center on October 1st.

Police say Ridley is homeless and suffers from mental illness and substance abuse. He often visits North Spence Avenue area.

The Goldsboro Police Department describes Ridley as 6′ 3″ tall, and weighing 185 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Anyone with information on Ridley’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (919) 705-6572.

