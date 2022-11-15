Goldsboro man charged with drug & gun charges

(Unsplash)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say search warrants at two locations on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man on several drug and gun charges.

The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, police searched room 222 of the Econo Lodge Motel, located at 704 Corporate Drive, as well as a storage locker at Ample Storage, 903 U.S. 70 East.

At the first location, police say they found and seized suspected marijuana, heroin, meth, and drug paraphernalia. At the second location, they say they found and seized suspected marijuana, heroin, and a firearm, reported stolen out of Wayne County.

In total, police say they recovered 2.5 pounds of marijuana, nearly a half ounce of heroin, 1 gram of meth, several pieces of drug paraphernalia, and the stolen firearm from the two locations.

WITN is told that police identified 33-year-old Richard Moore as their suspect and took him into custody at the Econo Lodge during the first search warrant.

Moore was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, level-I trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of controlled substances, possession of methamphetamines, possession of a stolen firearm, and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed on a $15,000 secured bond.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people died in the crash on U.S. 70.
Four people dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash
The high speed chase ended here on Worthington Road, just outside of Winterville.
CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers
Halifax County Sheriff's Office says Cierra Webb was found dead at a bonfire after a shooting....
Woman found dead, others injured after shooting at bonfire in Halifax County
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Trick-or-treater refills neighborhood candy bowl when he notices it's empty.
Viral trick-or-treater meets neighbor with a message

Latest News

Experts say prediabetes screenings are an important way to combat disease
Experts say prediabetes screenings are an important way to combat disease
Sign directs visitors to prediabetes testing event
Experts say prediabetes screenings are an important way to combat disease
Goldsboro police searching for missing man
Goldsboro police searching for missing man
Tony Ward Jr.
POLICE: Man arrested after attacking & robbing store employee with tire repair tool