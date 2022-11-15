Goldsboro man charged with drug & gun charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say search warrants at two locations on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man on several drug and gun charges.

The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, police searched room 222 of the Econo Lodge Motel, located at 704 Corporate Drive, as well as a storage locker at Ample Storage, 903 U.S. 70 East.

At the first location, police say they found and seized suspected marijuana, heroin, meth, and drug paraphernalia. At the second location, they say they found and seized suspected marijuana, heroin, and a firearm, reported stolen out of Wayne County.

In total, police say they recovered 2.5 pounds of marijuana, nearly a half ounce of heroin, 1 gram of meth, several pieces of drug paraphernalia, and the stolen firearm from the two locations.

WITN is told that police identified 33-year-old Richard Moore as their suspect and took him into custody at the Econo Lodge during the first search warrant.

Moore was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, level-I trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of controlled substances, possession of methamphetamines, possession of a stolen firearm, and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed on a $15,000 secured bond.

