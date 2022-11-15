FBI says boy responsible for many threats toward historically Black colleges & universities

WASHINGTON (WITN) - The FBI has identified a child who they say was responsible for making threats to dozens of historically Black colleges and universities.

Since January, more than 50 HBCUs, houses of worship, and other faith-based institutions have received the racially motivated threats. They include Elizabeth City State University, North Carolina Central University, and Fayetteville State University.

The feds say one boy is believed to have made most of the treats, and the Department of Justice has worked with state prosecutors to hold him accountable. The FBI said the child is under restrictions and they are monitoring his online activities.

Still under investigation are other threats made between February 8 and March 2, affecting some 19 institutions, while beginning on June 7 more than 250 colleges, over 100 high schools, and two junior high schools have received bomb and active shooter threats.

