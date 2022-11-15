ECU’s ‘Bright Star’ brings the mountains of Asheville to Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You know a story is going to be good when it starts with the words, “Based on a true story.”

The ECU School of Theatre and Dance is bringing a true story to life this month.

Bright Star the musical opens Thursday night, bringing the mountains of Asheville here to Eastern Carolina.

It tells the story of love and redemption in the American South, following Alice Murphy through a 20 year span of her life.

Students from all of ECU’s theatre departments have collaborated to bring the story to life.

Performances will take place at the McGinnis Theater on campus at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Additional matinees will play at 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets, visit this link.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.