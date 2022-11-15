ECU football back to practice, plan to have Mitchell and Johnson for Saturday’s game with Houston

Both were at practice without pads Tuesday
ECU football back to practice, plan to have Mitchell and Johnson for Saturday’s game with Houston
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football had concern they might have lost more than the Cincinnati game Friday. Keaton Mitchell left the game after a targeting penalty hit. CJ Johnson had to be transported to the hospital as a precaution immediately following the game for a hit on the game’s final play. They were both at practice Tuesday and told us they were ok. Coach Mike Houston is hopeful as well.

“Both Keaton and CJ have been cleared of anything serious right there. We expect them to probably be full speed by tomorrow. We anticipate both of them playing on Saturday,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “We know there are lots of calls that people question. I’ve spoken with the director of officials. I’ve shared my thoughts there. But at the end of the day, we didn’t make the plays at the end of the ball game to win the game.”

ECU hosts Houston Saturday at 2 PM. It is the senior day game and we will have more on the seniors throughout the week.

ECU running backs coach Chris Foster and Duke’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kevin Johns have been nominated for the Broyles Award which goes to the national assistant coach of the year.

