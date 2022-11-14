Viral trick-or-treater meets neighbor with a message

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - After weeks of trying to find the viral trick-or-treater with a heart of chocolate gold, a Beaufort man got his introduction to Oliver Abbot on ENC at Three.

As on Monday, the video Chuck Kennedy shared from his Ring doorbell camera was watched by nearly 20 million people from across the globe.

Oliver couldn’t believe his new found fame.

While waiting at WITN’s Greenville studio he kept his eyes peeled on the door for his new friend to make his way in.

When Chuck arrived, he gifted Oliver the candy bowl from the video.

“No matter what condition I am in, I am putting my foot down and giving to others!” exclaimed Oliver.

Though this time, it wasn’t empty but full to the brim with candy bags for Oliver to share with his classmates.

