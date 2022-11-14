Two dead bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say two dead bodies were found in a home last week.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says on Nov. 9th at about 3 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 187 John Rich Road, north of Magnolia and south of Warsaw.

Deputies say a 911 call reported that two people were dead at that address.

WITN is told that when deputies arrived, they found 68-year-old Leslie Savage, and 72-year-old Craig Smith, who had recently moved into the home.

The sheriff’s office says that while they have persons of interest in this case, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (910) 296-2150.

A $5,000 reward has been issued by the sheriff’s office for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

