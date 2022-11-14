Three killed, including juvenile, in head-on crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) -Three people, including a juvenile, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass.

WRAL reports the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. near the Wayne and Lenior County line.

The driver was traveling east in the westbound lanes.

The driver and two people in the car he hit died. Two others were seriously injured, including another young person.

The State Highway Patrol didn’t believe speed or alcohol were involved.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.