CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A high-speed chase this morning ended in a crash on a Pitt County roadway, and lawmen continue to search for the driver who threw hammers at them.

Grifton Police Chief Bryan Silva said it started around 11:00 a.m. when they went to a home on Dawson Road for a ‘communicating threats’ call.

Silva said one of the people was in his car in the driveway when they pulled up, and he took off.

The chief said the man started throwing out items from inside the car, including at least two hammers, at the pursuing officer. He said also tossed out were all kinds of electronic equipment, clothing bottles, and blankets. Silva said the man kept slamming on his brakes, trying to wreck the pursuing officers.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol assisted in the chase.

It ended on Worthington Road just outside of Winterville when an officer performed a pit maneuver, forcing the car off the road. The man was last seen running into some nearby woods.

