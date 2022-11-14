Onslow County Elder Cheer program seeking donations

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is helping local elderly people in time for the holiday season.

The Onslow County Department of Social Services is accepting donations for the Elder Cheer program for the rest of the month.

Donations can be dropped off at the Onslow County Consolidated Human Services building located at 612 College Street, Jacksonville, NC.

WITN is told that these are the most commonly needed items:

Toothpaste, hairbrushes, deodorant, shampoo, lotions, and soap

Non-slip slippers and sleepwear

T-shirts, shirts, pants, gloves, jackets, sweatshirts, hats, and underwear

The county stresses that items should be full-size and non-scented, like shampoo, as some of the recipients are sensitive to the smell and these gifts are distributed between men and women.

Elder Care is a way that Onslow County and the community can support those living in adult care homes. Medicaid gives these people $90 a month for personal care needs, medical visits, and medication co-pays, so this program was made to help those with limited resources.

Elder Cheer is continuing to partner with the 4-H Clubs of Onslow County. Volunteers will create Christmas baskets using donated items and will provide them to the adult care facilities before the holidays.

Monetary donations like checks will go toward buying personalized gifts and gift cards for those with the greatest needs. Checks can be made out to “Elder Cheer” and mailed to the Onslow County Department of Social Services (Attn: CORE Services), PO Box 1379, Jacksonville, NC 28541.

For more information contact María Pérez at the Onslow County Department of Social Services at 910 219-1902 or maria_perez@onslowcountync.gov.

