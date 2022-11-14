Navy Veteran biking 425 miles to raise awareness of veteran suicide

(BRANDONJ74 — Getty Images | Getty Images)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Navy veteran is taking a creative approach in his visit to one Eastern Carolina city to help raise awareness for veteran suicide.

Virginia-based Navy veteran Jake Welch, 36, will be riding 425 miles in four days from Springfield, Virginia to Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Welch, who was a naval intelligence specialist in the Navy for seven years, is riding to raise money for veterans’ mental health care.

He will also raise funds for Hope For The Warriors, a group that help wounded service members and the family members of those killed in action.

Welch raised $1,800 bicycling more than 8,000 miles in 2021 for Hope For The Warriors.

He is expected to arrive in Jacksonville and visit The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors early this week.


