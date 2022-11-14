Kick off holiday season with Santa Dash 5k

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can kick off the holiday season with a 5k to benefit kids battling cancer and their families in Eastern Carolina.

Riley’s Army is teaming up with NC Offroad to host the Santa Dash 5k and mile run. Participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped, gift for a Riley’s Army family member.

The race will be on Dec.11 at 2 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common. To register, it costs $30 dollars for adults and $15 for children. You can register here.

Registration includes a race t-shirt, awards, food, and fun for the whole family. NC Offroad will be there with over 100 offroad vehicles and jeeps decked out in the holiday spirit.

For more information click here.

