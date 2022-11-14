Hotel that hosted JFK, The Beatles demolished

A historic Miami Beach hotel that once hosted JFK and The Beatles imploded on Sunday. (SOURCE: WSVN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN/CNN) – A piece of South Florida history was erased Sunday.

The once-luxurious Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach was imploded after years of neglect.

The 17-story hotel once hosted The Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its heyday in the ‘60s.

An engineer told the owners of the 65-year-old hotel that it needed to be demolished, and Miami Beach building inspectors agreed.

It’s not clear what will happen with the beachfront property now.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted to build a 350-foot-tall hotel on the site, but that plan is in limbo.

Miami Beach limits buildings to 200 feet, and a city ballot measure to change that failed Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people died in the crash on U.S. 70.
Four people now dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash
Halifax County Sheriff's Office says Cierra Webb was found dead at a bonfire after a shooting....
Woman found dead, others injured after shooting at bonfire in Halifax County
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
The suspected teen Hedingham shooter is moved from hospital to detention center
Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday,...
Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs
The accident happened here Friday night.
Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash on Greenville street
Seniors, shelters brace for colder temperatures & higher bills
Seniors, shelters brace for colder temperatures & higher bills
Four people now dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash
Four people now dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash
Craven Community College receives scholarship grant for Computer-Integrated Machining students
Craven Community College receives scholarship grant for Computer-Integrated Machining students