Gaming fundraiser exceeds goal to benefit Eastern Carolina kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Coming off of COVID the ECU Board Gaming and Table Top Society worked quickly to make sure the Extra Life fundraiser would still happen.

Extra Life is a nationwide fundraiser that benefit the children that utilize Children’s Miracle Network services.

Over the weekend, the group raised over $5,800 and extended their goal to $6,000. They are still accepting money for the cause.

If you are interested in supporting you can follow this link to donate.

