Gaming fundraiser exceeds goal to benefit Eastern Carolina kids
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Coming off of COVID the ECU Board Gaming and Table Top Society worked quickly to make sure the Extra Life fundraiser would still happen.
Extra Life is a nationwide fundraiser that benefit the children that utilize Children’s Miracle Network services.
Over the weekend, the group raised over $5,800 and extended their goal to $6,000. They are still accepting money for the cause.
If you are interested in supporting you can follow this link to donate.
