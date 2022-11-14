Farmville Central basketball star Jah Short signs NLI with Division I New Orleans

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central senior Jah Short put pen to paper Monday signing his National Letter of Intent to division one New Orleans men’s basketball.

Short has won two state titles with Farmville Central and helped lead the Jaguars to the regional title last season.

Jah averaged 20 points per game as a junior.

He says he’s excited to lock in his college basketball home.

“Late September, once I went on the official visit down there, it just felt like home. Once I got back from the visit, the coach came to visit me. The communication with the players, and all that, it made me feel like it was the place I needed to be,” says Farmville Central senior Jah Short, “It feels great seeing like all the hard work pay off finally. It feels really good because no pressure will be on me during the season.”

South Central baseball standout Trace Baker announced his commitment to division one UNC Wilmington on social media as well.

Trace helped lead the Falcons to the regional final last season. Baker hit almost 370, with 3 homers and 24 RBI. He also had a 1.90 earned run average on the mound.

