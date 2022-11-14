Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says

Officers with the Decatur Police Department found the inmates in Morgan County, Alabama, on Sunday. Short was captured, but Bowden was dead.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) – Authorities found two work release inmates who escaped from custody in Tennesee Saturday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda Foreman 4-wheeler but had no money or cell phones.

Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman 4-wheeler but had no money or cell phones. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)

The inmates were reportedly picked up by a friend who didn’t know they had just escaped from jail.

Authorities said neither man was considered dangerous but would not give details on their original charges.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department found the inmates in Morgan County, Alabama, on Sunday. Short was captured, but Bowden was dead when they found the pair.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bowden possibly died from hypothermia. An autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of his death.

Short was booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halifax County Sheriff's Office says Cierra Webb was found dead at a bonfire after a shooting....
A woman is found dead and several injured after a shooting at bonfire in Halifax County
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
The suspected teen Hedingham shooter is moved from hospital to detention center
Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home
Witnesses say elementary school teacher Jenny Dominguez allegedly assaulted her 5-year-old...
Teacher accused of assaulting girl who wouldn’t throw trash away
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online

Latest News

The Amazon founder said he's giving away most of his money during his lifetime.
Billionaire Jeff Bezos says he will give away most of his fortune
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights
President Joe Biden sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
Biden discusses Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’
Riley's Army and NC Offroad hosts Santa Dash 5k
Kick off holiday season with Santa Dash 5k
Kherson residents are celebrating their freedom, but they are also counting the cost of eight...
Ukraine: Kherson residents reflect on occupation