ENC school districts, companies partner to fight period poverty

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - International corporations are partnering with Eastern Carolina school systems to provide resources for students.

International Paper has partnered with Craven County, Jones County, and Pamlico County schools and the United Way of Coastal Carolina to create Feminine Hygiene, or Fem-Hy packs for students to help fight the lack of feminine hygiene products throughout the area.

The packs were distributed this afternoon at West Craven High School in Vanceboro. According to the school system, 40 million people are impacted by period poverty worldwide – which is when girls have limited access to receiving any type of feminine hygiene products.

Organizers and volunteers for this initiative gave more details about the effort and spoke about the importance of making sure these resources are available for students.

“We actually packed 500 feminine kits in a period of 50 minutes. We are so very proud to be a partnership with International Paper as well as United Way,” Luanne Mack, district lead nurse said.

Catherine Burgess of International Paper said elementary through high school is a rough time for girls and boys.

“Having access to the right products is the last thing people really need to think about,” Burgess said.

Each Fem-Hy pack includes a note for each person to read. The note has a few words of encouragement to promote self-esteem and positive body image.

