Craven Community College receives scholarship grant for Computer-Integrated Machining students

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college has received a grant to help provide scholarships for its students.

The Career Programs department at Craven Community College has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.

The funds will be used to support scholarships for students in the Computer-Integrated Machining program as well as student competition teams.

“We are extremely honored to receive this grant for our manufacturing programs,” Craven Community College Computer-Integrated Machining instructor Alex Block said. “Our students are being prepared to help fill the skills gap in our country. These funds will be used to ensure our students enter the workforce with the tools they need to succeed.”

Scholarship funds can be used for tuition, books, and personal tools that may be required for the program.

The Gene Haas Foundation was established in 1999 to support the needs of the local community, through grants to local charities including the Boys and Girls Clubs, Food Share, Rescue Mission, and others.

