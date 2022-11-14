Craven Community College receives scholarship grant for Computer-Integrated Machining students

(witn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college has received a grant to help provide scholarships for its students.

The Career Programs department at Craven Community College has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.

The funds will be used to support scholarships for students in the Computer-Integrated Machining program as well as student competition teams.

“We are extremely honored to receive this grant for our manufacturing programs,” Craven Community College Computer-Integrated Machining instructor Alex Block said. “Our students are being prepared to help fill the skills gap in our country. These funds will be used to ensure our students enter the workforce with the tools they need to succeed.”

Scholarship funds can be used for tuition, books, and personal tools that may be required for the program.

The Gene Haas Foundation was established in 1999 to support the needs of the local community, through grants to local charities including the Boys and Girls Clubs, Food Share, Rescue Mission, and others.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halifax County Sheriff's Office says Cierra Webb was found dead at a bonfire after a shooting....
A woman is found dead and several injured after a shooting at bonfire in Halifax County
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
The suspected teen Hedingham shooter is moved from hospital to detention center
Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home
Witnesses say elementary school teacher Jenny Dominguez allegedly assaulted her 5-year-old...
Teacher accused of assaulting girl who wouldn’t throw trash away
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online

Latest News

Navy Veteran biking 425 miles to raise awareness of veteran suicide
NCEL 11-13
Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home
A woman is found dead and several injured after a shooting at bonfire in Halifax County