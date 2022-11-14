Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is now making it easier for those in Eastern North Carolina to travel to our nation’s capital.

American Airlines seasonal non-stop flights will begin on June 3, 2023 with Saturday service between Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and continue into August.

Flights are already available to book and American Airlines recommends booking early due to the popularity of the route from last year.

“The resumption of this route is a major vote of confidence from American Airlines and we are pleased to have them as strong partners providing service for our community. We are proud to be an innovative airport partner for the airlines and the return of non-stop flights to DC next summer is just one example of the work we are doing to maintain and grow service for the region,” Airport Director Andrew Shorter said.

The 75-minute weekly flights will make all of the attractions of the nation’s capital easily accessible for local residents and will also give travelers in the D.C.-metro area a quick, convenient way to get to Historic New Bern, the Crystal Coast and North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

