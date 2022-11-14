Carteret County man arrested on over a dozen drug charges
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County deputies say a Newport man was arrested last week on several drug charges.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Gregory Yancey has been charged with the following:
- Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine
- Manufacture cocaine
- Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine
- Manufacture methamphetamine
- Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule-II
- Manufacture schedule-II
- Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule III
- Manufacture schedule-III
- Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana
- Manufacture marijuana
- Maintaining a vehicle
- Two counts of maintaining a dwelling
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving while license revoked
Deputies say on Nov. 7th, Yancey was arrested after a traffic stop, in which detectives found several grams each of cocaine, fentanyl, meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and four doses of suboxone.
WITN is told that the traffic stop led them to search Yancey’s home at Dutch Treat Mobile Home Park outside of Newport and also a room at the Econo Lodge motel in Morehead City.
The sheriff’s office says at these locations they found more contraband and drug paraphernalia used for maintaining, manufacturing, and selling controlled substances.
Yancey was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond, but it was increased to $250,000 at his first court appearance on Nov. 8th.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.