Carteret County man arrested on over a dozen drug charges

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County deputies say a Newport man was arrested last week on several drug charges.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Gregory Yancey has been charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine

Manufacture cocaine

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine

Manufacture methamphetamine

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule-II

Manufacture schedule-II

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule III

Manufacture schedule-III

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana

Manufacture marijuana

Maintaining a vehicle

Two counts of maintaining a dwelling

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while license revoked

Deputies say on Nov. 7th, Yancey was arrested after a traffic stop, in which detectives found several grams each of cocaine, fentanyl, meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and four doses of suboxone.

WITN is told that the traffic stop led them to search Yancey’s home at Dutch Treat Mobile Home Park outside of Newport and also a room at the Econo Lodge motel in Morehead City.

The sheriff’s office says at these locations they found more contraband and drug paraphernalia used for maintaining, manufacturing, and selling controlled substances.

Yancey was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond, but it was increased to $250,000 at his first court appearance on Nov. 8th.

