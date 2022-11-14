Carteret County 19-year-old faces drug charges

John Sugg
John Sugg(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say a 19-year-old has been arrested after they found drugs on him during a traffic stop.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says John Sugg was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule-I, felony possession of cocaine, manufacture marijuana, manufacture schedule-I, maintaining a vehicle and maintaining a dwelling.

Deputies say that on Nov. 1st, they found cocaine and marijuana in Sugg’s vehicle during a traffic stop.

WITN is told that citizens complained that the Newport man was selling controlled substances from his home in the Goose Creek area. Deputies say in addition to the cocaine and marijuana, they found $1,550 in cash.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation led detectives to Sugg’s home where they found 5-1/4 ounces of marijuana and 2-1/2 ounces of psychedelic mushrooms. Detectives say they also found and seized several items of drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug distribution.

Deputies say Sugg was jailed under a $10,000 bond and has already had his first court appearance.

