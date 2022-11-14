Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights

President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the votes needed to codify abortion rights into law despite his party’s stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections.

He said Republicans were likely to take control of the House, putting them in position to block any such legislation.

Although Democrats will maintain, or even expand, their narrow majority in the Senate, some members of his party are unwilling to sidestep filibuster rules to pass an abortion law.

“I don’t think they can expect much of anything,” Biden said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia when asked what voters might see on abortion.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion earlier this year.

While Republicans may be closing in on a slim majority in the House, the Senate is too close to call. (CNN, POOL, JOHN HARRINGTON)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halifax County Sheriff's Office says Cierra Webb was found dead at a bonfire after a shooting....
A woman is found dead and several injured after a shooting at bonfire in Halifax County
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
The suspected teen Hedingham shooter is moved from hospital to detention center
Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home
Witnesses say elementary school teacher Jenny Dominguez allegedly assaulted her 5-year-old...
Teacher accused of assaulting girl who wouldn’t throw trash away
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online

Latest News

The Amazon founder said he's giving away most of his money during his lifetime.
Billionaire Jeff Bezos says he will give away most of his fortune
President Joe Biden sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
Biden discusses Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’
Riley's Army and NC Offroad hosts Santa Dash 5k
Kick off holiday season with Santa Dash 5k
Kherson residents are celebrating their freedom, but they are also counting the cost of eight...
Ukraine: Kherson residents reflect on occupation