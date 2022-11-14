3 children kidnapped by family member in S.C., authorities say

From left: Authorities say 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and...
From left: Authorities say 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney were taken by a family member on Sunday.(Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children were kidnapped by a family member in South Carolina on Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney were taken by 23-year-old Jami’La Earvin.

Authorities said Earvin did not have permission to take the children. They are believed to be in a 2012 tan Nissan Altima with temporary South Carolina tag IV1023V.

The children were taken from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive in Fort Mill, according to law enforcement.

Family members said they have not been able to get in contact with Earvin. The car seats, changes of clothes, and formula for the infant were left behind, the sheriff’s office said.

A request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts should call 911.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halifax County Sheriff's Office says Cierra Webb was found dead at a bonfire after a shooting....
A woman is found dead and several injured after a shooting at bonfire in Halifax County
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
The suspected teen Hedingham shooter is moved from hospital to detention center
Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home
Witnesses say elementary school teacher Jenny Dominguez allegedly assaulted her 5-year-old...
Teacher accused of assaulting girl who wouldn’t throw trash away
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online

Latest News

Craven Community College receives scholarship grant for Computer-Integrated Machining students
President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks; Biden talks Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’
Navy Veteran biking 425 miles to raise awareness of veteran suicide
Target, Walmart and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2022