A woman is found dead and several injured after a shooting at bonfire in Halifax County

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead and six injured early this morning in rural Enfield.

At 1:30 a.m. the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that occurred at a large party at the Double D Ranch located at 1662 Green Acres Road in Enfield, NC.

According to deputies, they found six people injured and one person dead at the bonfire party, and detectives say they are being told hundreds were at the party.

The woman found dead has been identified as Cierra Webb from Roanoke Rapids.

Of those injured, one person was hurt while attempting to flee. They have since been treated and released.

Five others suffered injuries because of the shooting. Of these five victims, four are in stable condition and one was airlifted to a trauma facility.

WRAL reports that those injured in the shooting are identified as:

Cierra Webb, 25, from Roanoke Rapids, who died

A 16-year-old whose name cannot be released

Zachary Bagley from Washington, NC

Eddie Jeffries from Roanoke Rapids

Ralph Mayo Jr. from Roanoke Rapids

Anthony Chavis Jr., from Rocky Mount

Deputies say it was a private bonfire party that was advertised on social media. The flyer for the party states they would be providing security, and there would be “no drama” and “no weapons.”

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the sheriff’s office says information from the hundreds in attendance is very limited.

Halifax County Sheriff is asking anyone who attended this event or has information that can assist this office with identifying the suspect(s) to please come forward with information and contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (252) 583-8201.

You may also report information and get paid for your information by going to Halifax County Crime Stoppers https://halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org/ and clicking, SUBMIT A TIP.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.