The suspected teen Hedingham shooter is moved from hospital to county jail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The suspect in the October Raleigh mass shooting moved from WakeMed to a juvenile jail, according to what Raleigh police told WRAL.

WRAL reports Austin Thompson was taken from WakeMed to the Wake County Juvenile Jail on Thursday, according to police. WRAL says another source said Thompson moved again to a juvenile detention center with medical facilities outside of the Triangle.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital on October 13 with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head. WRAL says since that time, Thompson has been under 24-hour guard.

WRAL reports that Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman has said she will pursue adult charges against Thompson if he recovers enough to stand trial.

Freeman told WRAL News, “There will be recurring review of his secured custody status.”

The Raleigh news source says until Thompson has a probable cause hearing, the case and his custody remains in the juvenile justice system.

“We will be moving forward with a probable cause hearing and then asking that those be transferred to adult court or Superior Court for trial as an adult,” said Freeman to WRAL.

