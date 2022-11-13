Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cold Monday morning start leads to a chilly afternoon

Temperatures in the 30s will greet you as you leave for work or school early Monday morning
Phillip's First Alert 1113
By Phillip Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An unseasonably cold air mass is over ENC and will give us morning lows in the mid 30s Monday. Monday will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s. A light northeast breeze will add a nip to the air.

Our next chance of rain will be Tuesday as a small area of low pressure moves into portions of Eastern NC. As of now rain chances are near 50%. We can use the rain as most of the area is still in abnormally dry to moderate drought status. Highs will warm into the 60s Tuesday. Temperatures behind the weather system will dip below average for November standards. Daytime highs through late week will dip to the low 50s, overnight lows in the 30s. Thursday night is likely to see sub freezing weather for the fist time for parts of ENC.

Monday

Mostly sunny and cool. High of 55, Wind NE 5-10.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with showers possible. High of 65. Wind SE 5-10.

Wednesday

Cloudy becoming partly sunny. High of 58. Wind NW 5-10

Thursday

Mostly sunny. High 50. Wind N 5-10

Friday

Partly sunny. High of 51. Wind N 5-10

