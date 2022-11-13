NCEL 11-12-22

NCEL 11-12-22
NCEL 11-12
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are your winning lottery numbers

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
Deshawn Copeland | Montavis Jones
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package
Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days

Latest News

NCEL 11-12
Powerball 11-12
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
The suspected teen Hedingham shooter is moved from hospital to county jail
Goldsboro woman assaulted during armed burglary