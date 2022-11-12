Top ranked UNC men battle back to defeat College of Charleston

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Armando Bacot had all but one of his 28 points after halftime to help No. 1 North Carolina push past the College of Charleston 102-86 on Friday night.

The 6-foot-11 preseason Associated Press All-American got just one shot attempt in an opening half that set the tone for an offensively driven game with neither team able to string together defensive stops.

But Bacot made 10 of 12 shots after halftime.

Teammate Caleb Love added 25 points. The Tar Heels made 20 of 28 shots after halftime for 71%. Dalton Bolon scored 16 points to lead the Cougars, who led 50-43 at halftime and shot 49%.

