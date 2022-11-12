Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cold front blows through early Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A strong cold front will move through during the wee hours of Sunday morning. A few quick moving showers are possible in the 2am to 7am window early Sunday. Temperatures will be mild until the front passes. Cooler air builds in on the heels of north and northwest winds Sunday. Highs will hold in the 50s despite skies going from cloudy to increasing sunshine Sunday. The cooler winds will blow at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday night will see temperatures continue their decline. Overnight lows will reach the mid 30s by sunrise Monday. Cool air sticks around most of the week. Our next chance of rain will be late Tuesday.

Sunday

A could of showers in the predawn hours then cloudy skies clear up through the day. Turning cooler. High of 57. Wind N 10-20. Rain chance: 20% AM.

Monday

Mostly sunny and cool. High of 54, Wind N 5-10.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy with light rain possible late. High of 61. Wind NE 5-10.

Wednesday

Partly sunny. High of 57. Wind NW 5-10

Thursday

Increasing clouds. Rain chance late. High 53. Wind NE 5-10

