Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teen girl told police officers that she was raped Friday afternoon.

Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 500 block of West New Hope Road around 1:25 p.m. and met a mother and daughter at the home.

The 16-year-old teenager told officers that she had been sexually assaulted “by an acquaintance at her residence,” according to the Goldsboro Police Department’s press release.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to the home after being contacted and is involved in the ongoing investigation.

Police say the mother was not home at the time of the assault, and that the teenage girl was taken to UNC Health Wayne for care.

Again, this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.