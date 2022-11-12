N.C. State men edge Campbell, Smith fastest in Pack history to 100 three pointers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Jarkel Joiner hit a jumper with 31 seconds left and Jack Clark added two free throws as North Carolina State held off Campbell 73-67.

Joiner scored 11 points over the final 10 minutes, and after Anthony Dell’Orso’s jumper pulled Campbell within two, 60-58, got to the basket for a pair of layups and hit his final jumper to help put the game away.

Terquavion Smith led the way again for the Pack with 19 points. The Farmville Central product became the fastest in NC State program history to make 100 three-pointers.

