Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free.

Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help.

In July McLaughlin had several gum infections and only about two teeth.

With the help of Dr. Nirjal Patel, four months and one surgery later, he now has the smile he’s always deserved with snap on dentures.

Dr. Patel says the dental office is always looking for ways to give back, especially to Veterans.

When he met McLaughlin, who is from La Grange, Patel says he knew he was the right candidate.

McLaughlin’s free dental care is estimated at $11,000, and includes dental implant surgery and snap on dentures, which will be secured to his jaw with the dental implants.

The Veteran said it meant everything to him to receive this kind of gift. “Dentures are important. Like my grandmother used to say, chew your food. Chew it well. Well, without good dentures, you don’t chew your food well, you can not do the things that the old people taught us to do.”

In addition to being excited about receiving dentures, McLaughin says he also got a ton of information he could share with people at his church about health topics.

McLaughlin had dentures before but never implants.

